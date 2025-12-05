AWS Introduces Graviton5-The Company's Most Powerful And Efficient CPU

Dubai, UAE, December 2025 - As cloud workloads continue to grow in complexity and scale, organizations face a persistent challenge: how to simultaneously deliver faster performance, lower costs, and meet sustainability commitments. Traditional approaches often force trade-offs, leaving you to choose between speed and efficiency. To address this need, today we are introducing Graviton5 processors-AWS's most advanced custom chip to date for a broad set of cloud workloads. Graviton5 delivers up to 25% better compute performance than the previous generation while maintaining leading energy efficiency, enabling you to run applications faster, reduce costs, and meet sustainability goals. Graviton5 delivers measurable business impact: Graviton5-based EC2 M9g instances enable you to process information more efficiently with the highest CPU core density available in Amazon EC2-192 cores in a single package. This efficient design reduces the distance data must travel between cores, cutting inter-core communication latency by up to 33% while increasing bandwidth. Demanding workloads like real-time gaming, highperformance databases, big data analytics, application servers, and Electronic Design Automation (EDA) can now scale up with faster data exchange between processing cores. The chip includes a 5x larger L3 cache-a high-speed memory buffer that keeps frequently accessed data close to the processor. Each Graviton5 core has access to 2.6x more L3 cache than Graviton4, which translates directly to fewer delays waiting for data and faster application response times. Memory performance has also improved, with Graviton5 providing faster memory speeds, enabling you to process larger datasets and run memory-intensive applications more efficiently. Network and storage bandwidth have increased, as well-with up to 15% higher network bandwidth and 20% higher Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS) bandwidth on average across instance sizes, and up to twice the network bandwidth for the largest instances-resulting in faster data transfers, quicker backups, and improved performance for distributed applications. Graviton5 also delivers better performance while being more energy efficient, helping you meet sustainability targets without compromising capability. These innovations are possible because of end-to-end ownership from chip design through server architecture. Graviton5 adopts the latest 3nm technology, optimizes the design for AWS use cases, and allows for system-level optimizations such as bare-die cooling. Graviton5 advances security without compromise: Built on the AWS Nitro System-the security and performance foundation trusted by the world's most privacy-conscious organizations across government, healthcare, and financial services- Graviton5 instances leverage sixth-generation Nitro Cards to offload virtualization, storage, and networking functions to dedicated hardware. This architecture delivers virtually all the server's compute and memory resources directly to your workloads while implementing a zero-operator access design that fundamentally prevents any other system or person from logging into EC2 servers, reading instance memory, or accessing customer data. Graviton5 introduces Nitro Isolation Engine as an enhancement to the Nitro System, harnessing formal verification to provide mathematical certainty that your workloads are isolated from each other and AWS operators. Nitro Isolation Engine's minimal, formally verified codebase uses mathematical proofs to ensure it behaves exactly as defined, pioneering a new standard for mathematically proven cloud security. We will engage with customers to provide access to the Nitro Isolation Engine implementation so they can evaluate it and the resulting proofs. Proven customer performance across industries: Adobe is using Graviton to transform broadcasts into personalized viewing experiences for millions of users, leveraging the improved compute performance to process video streams in real-time. Epic Games relies on Graviton to bring competitive gaming experiences to millions of players daily, where the reduced latency and increased bandwidth ensure smooth gameplay even during peak demand. Formula 1 uses Graviton to help fans keep up with drivers traveling at 350 km/h, processing telemetry data and delivering real-time insights to viewers around the world. Pinterest hosts more than 500 million monthly active users on Graviton-based infrastructure, benefiting from the price performance advantages to serve personalized content at scale. Airbnb was born in 2007 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home and has since grown to over 5 million hosts who have welcomed over 2 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe.“AWS Graviton5-based Amazon EC2 instances are some of the fastest EC2 instances we have ever tested,” said Denis Sheahan, principal performance engineer, Airbnb.“In our performance tests, conducted using Airbnb's production search workloads, we are seeing improvements of up to 25% over other system architectures of the same generation, and up to 20% compared to prior generation Graviton4 instances. We are especially impressed with P95 latency for our critical workloads, helping to provide a consistent experience for Airbnb guests and hosts.” A recognized leader in software development, work management, and enterprise service management software, Atlassian enables enterprises to connect their business and technology teams with an AI-powered system of work that unlocks productivity at scale.“Atlassian has migrated more than 3,000 EC2 instances for Jira and Confluence to AWS Graviton4-based instances,” said Tibo Delor, principal engineer, Atlassian.“In our testing of Jira on AWS Graviton5-based M9g instances, we observed 30% higher performance and 20% lower latency compared to the prior generation, and we look forward to AWS Graviton5 general availability.” Synopsys is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products.“For over a decade since the inception of Annapurna Labs, Synopsys and AWS have collaborated to enable Amazon's custom silicon development,” said Sanjay Bali, senior vice president, Strategy and Product Management, Synopsys.“Synopsys EDA tools such as VCS, PrimeTime, Fusion Compiler, and IC Validator support on AWS Graviton have been critical to the design of Graviton as well as Nitro and Trainium chips. Today, Synopsys and AWS are expanding Graviton support to accelerate our customers' semiconductor innovation. Compared to Graviton4, early results on Graviton5 show up to 35% runtime improvements for Fusion Compiler and PrimeTime. In addition, our joint partner, Arm, is observing up to 40% faster runtimes for Synopsys VCS on Graviton5 relative to previous generations.” For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting businesscritical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience.“We've been working closely with AWS on running SAP HANA Cloud on AWS Graviton since 2023 and have seen significant performance improvements with each new Graviton generation,” said Stefan Bäuerle, senior vice president, head of SAP HANA & Persistency at SAP.“With AWS Graviton5-based Amazon EC2 M9g instances, we've observed a stunning 35%-60% increase in the performance of our OLTP queries on SAP HANA Cloud-a phenomenal advancement in a single generation.” Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform.“The future of semiconductor physical verification lies in cloud-enabled, high-performance computing,” said Juan Rey, senior vice president and general manager, Calibre Segment, Siemens EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software.“Our deep collaboration with AWS positions Calibre at the forefront of this transformation, and we're excited to announce support for Calibre on Arm-based AWS Graviton processors. Today's deployments on AWS Graviton4 deliver 20% performance improvements and up to 30% compute cost reductions versus other comparable AWS instances, and early AWS Graviton5 testing shows an additional 20%+ performance boost, unlocking verification capabilities and faster time-to-market. Together, AWS and Siemens are building the infrastructure that will power the next decade of semiconductor innovation.” Graviton5-based M9g instances designed for general purpose workloads are available in preview now. C9g instances for compute-intensive workloads and R9g instances for memory-intensive workloads are planned for 2026. Graviton FAQs: 1. What are you launching/announcing today? AWS is introducing Graviton5 processors-the company's most powerful and efficient CPU to date. New AWS Graviton5-based Amazon EC2 M9g instances deliver up to 25% higher performance than the previous generation, with 192 cores per chip and 5x larger cache. Customers can scale up workloads and improve application performance while reducing infrastructure costs and meeting sustainability goals. Companies like Airbnb are seeing up to 25% performance improvements, Atlassian observes 30% higher performance and 20% lower latency for Jira, and SAP witnessed a stunning 35-60% increase in OLTP query performance on SAP HANA Cloud. Graviton5-based M9g instances are available in preview now. 2. What is AWS Graviton5? AWS Graviton5 is Amazon's fifth-generation custom-designed processor delivering the best price performance for broad cloud workloads in Amazon EC2. Built using 3nm process technology, Graviton5 provides the highest CPU core density in Amazon EC2 with 192 cores per package, reducing inter-core communication latency by up to 33%. The chip features 5x larger L3 cache with each core accessing 2.6x more cache than Graviton4, plus faster memory speeds and improved bandwidth-up to 15% higher network bandwidth and 20% higher Amazon EBS bandwidth on average. Built on the AWS Nitro System with the new Nitro Isolation Engine using formal verification, Graviton5 delivers better performance with greater energy efficiency through innovative bare-die cooling design. 3. Why should customers use AWS Graviton5? Industry-leading price performance: For the third year running, over half of new AWS CPU capacity is Graviton-powered, with 98% of top 1,000 EC2 customers benefiting from its advantages. Companies like Adobe, Airbnb, Atlassian, Epic Games, Formula 1, Pinterest, SAP, Siemens, and Snowflake see measurable impact, with performance improvements ranging from 20-60% depending on workload. Exceptional performance for demanding workloads: Graviton5 enables customers running real-time gaming, high-performance databases, big data analytics, and EDA to scale up with faster data exchange. SAP observed 35-60% OLTP query performance increases, while Siemens EDA sees 20%+ performance boost beyond Graviton4's already impressive gains. Advanced security without compromise: The Nitro Isolation Engine provides mathematical certainty of workload isolation through formal verification, trusted by privacy-conscious organizations across government, healthcare, and financial services. 4. What can customers do now that they could not do before? With Graviton5, customers simultaneously deliver faster performance, lower costs, and meet sustainability commitments without traditional trade-offs between speed and efficiency. The 192-core density and 5x larger cache enable processing information more efficiently, scaling up workloads that previously required multiple instances, reducing infrastructure complexity and costs. Adobe transforms broadcasts into personalized viewing experiences for millions with improved real-time video processing. Epic Games delivers competitive gaming to millions with reduced latency during peak demand. Formula 1 processes telemetry from drivers at 350 km/h delivering real-time insights worldwide. Pinterest hosts 500 million monthly users benefiting from price performance advantages. The innovative bare-die cooling and 3nm process achieve better performance while meeting sustainability targets.