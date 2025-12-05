IGLHOOP Reinvents Portable Play With The 'Suitcase-Sized' IGL Travel Hoop, Set To Launch On Kickstarter

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) IGLHOOP has launched the IGL Travel Hoop on Kickstarter - a foldable, tool-free basketball system that assembles in about three minutes, fits into a 32-inch travel case, and offers adjustable heights for family, youth training, and indoor/outdoor play.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - IGLHOOP today announced that the IGL Travel Hoop, a foldable, portable, and tool-free basketball system, officially launched on Kickstarter on December 4, 2025.

Designed to collapse into the size of a 32-inch travel case and to reassemble in around three minutes, the IGL Travel Hoop packs big-game fun into a compact footprint. Unlike traditional bulky systems, this innovative design brings an authentic shooting experience to driveways, parks, schools, and even indoor living spaces with unprecedented convenience.

A New Category of Portable Basketball Systems

After more than 20 years in the basketball equipment industry, IGLHOOP founder Roland set out to solve a familiar challenge: families want to play, but traditional basketball systems are bulky and difficult to move. The IGL Travel Hoop addresses this with a compact, mobile-friendly design that maintains stability and durability.

The product ships with the following dimensions:

Product (unopened/packed): 170 × 42.5 × 430 mm / 6.7 × 1.7 × 16.9 in

Outer packaging: 86 × 54.5 × 28 cm

Net weight: 27.2 kg

Gross weight: 30 kg

Key features & specs



Tool-free, fast assembly: Quick-connect hardware and a screw-free design enable anyone to set up the hoop easily - reassembly takes around three minutes in typical use.

Suitcase-size portability: Once folded, the entire system fits into a 32-inch travel case for easy transport and compact storage.

Adjustable height: Multiple height settings make the hoop suitable for youth training, family recreation, and casual adult play.

Indoor-outdoor versatility: A two-part, weighted base and robust construction allow use in living rooms, driveways, schools, gym classes, and outdoor events. Family-friendly design: Rounded edges and stable engineering prioritize safety for children and adults alike.

Designed for modern lifestyles

Whether it's a quick morning workout in the neighborhood courtyard, a spontaneous family game at home, or a training session during a sports camp, the IGL Travel Hoop adapts to any scenario. It's built for urban families, coaches, youth players, and outdoor activity enthusiasts who value flexibility.

Kickstarter campaign & availability

The Kickstarter campaign is now live. Interested backers can support the project and access early-bird pricing on the campaign page: . (This page currently links to the live Kickstarter campaign).

Quote from the founder

"The IGL Travel Hoop is more than a basketball system - it's an open invitation to enjoy sports anywhere, anytime, without the limitations of space or location," said Roland Z., founder of IGLHOOP.

About IGLHOOP

IGLHOOP is a portable sports technology company dedicated to redefining how families and athletes engage with basketball. Founded in 2023, the company focuses on high-function, space-efficient designs that allow households to integrate sports seamlessly into daily life. IGLHOOP's mission is simple: bring families closer together through basketball.

Media contact

Hugh Zhu

IGLHOOP Public Relations

Email: ...

Phone: +1-840-218-7088

Official website:

About the company: IGLHOOP, founded in 2022, develops portable, high-performance sports equipment that enables play anywhere. Its flagship product, the IGL Travel Hoop, pairs tool-free assembly with suitcase-size portability and stable engineering to serve families, coaches and mobile athletes. IGLHOOP's mission is to make sports more accessible, convenient, and fun for modern lifestyles. Learn more at: .