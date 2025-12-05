DELTA YOU Unveils Smart Skills, A Revolutionary Learning System That Helps Students And Professionals Achieve More In Less Time

MENAFN - GetNews) This innovative learning system is set to redefine the education system and empower individuals to work smartly and effectively.

NSW, Australia - December 5, 2025 - DELTA YOU, a transformative coaching company in Australia, launches the Smart Skills learning system. This system aims to redefine learning by teaching foundational skills to help students and professionals navigate the fast-changing AI era.







Reiley Dunlop, an Australian aerospace engineering scholar and DELTA YOU founder, developed the Smart Skills learning system. This proprietary framework helps students and professionals study less, score higher, and succeed faster. It does so by focusing on seven core skills that drive learning and performance.

According to Dunlop, the traditional education system remains content-first in a time where AI can instantly provide information. Countless opportunities to succeed faster are wasted every day just because the system is outdated and needs a revamp. For him, instead of doing more theoretical work, more content, more tutoring, and working harder, students and professionals need to learn the seven smart skills that Dunlop considers multipliers, empowering them to learn anything quickly and perform at their best.

The seven Smart Skills include: (1) learning how to learn; (2) memory; (3) smart studying; (4) problem solving; (5) goal-setting and motivation; (6) focus; and (7) time management. These skills, an aerospace engineer believes, form the very backbone of academic and professional success.

Drawing on his experience as a student, he used these multipliers to become an aerospace engineering scholar. There are also early case studies that suggest that Smart Skills techniques are effective. Some students even credit the framework with improving their confidence and results. This makes Dunlop even more inspired to share these techniques with everyone.

To give a glimpse of the system, DELTA YOU is launching a training session called The New Smart Student Masterclass. This will demonstrate how learners can score higher while studying less in less than an hour.

With this masterclass, Dunlop hopes that many will be convinced that a Smart Skills-first education is the best way to adapt to the fast-paced world of AI and modern technology. The paid program, now priced at just 10% of its original cost to keep it widely accessible, is developed by Dunlop with the belief that mastering the seven“Smart Skills” is the most valuable investment any student, lifelong learner, or professional can make.

For all students, professionals and learners of any age, the Smart Student Masterclass is the fastest, simplest and smartest place to start to learn these life changing“Smart Skills.”

In addition, DELTA YOU is also giving away online copies of a 31-page e-book titled“9 Smart Students' Secrets to Score Straight A's while Studying Less.” This e-book includes new Smart Skills not taught in school, learning anything fast, and focusing for hours.

So far, the revolutionary learning framework has reached over 131 million people across social media and taught more than 51,000 students worldwide. Some shared that within only two weeks of using this method, they saved at least six hours per week, achieving an average of 92 percent after seven weeks.

Interested in learning how to be more successful in no time with Smart Skills? Visit to find out more.







About DELTA YOU

DELTA YOU is a transformative coaching company that aims to revolutionize the education system by empowering students and professionals through Smart Skills. Created by Reiley Dunlop, an Australian aerospace engineering scholar and educator, DELTA YOU offers various transformational classes to help individuals do more in less time.