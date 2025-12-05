MENAFN - GetNews)Garrett Nann, co-founder of New Jersey-based POP Advertising Partners and the nation's leading authority on AI search marketing and generative engine optimization (GEO), today released explosive Q4 2025 case study data showing that a single seven-figure outdoor & lifestyle Shopify brand captured over 20% of its total revenue directly from AI-driven discovery – without spending one additional dollar on paid advertising.

The anonymized e-commerce client, operating on Shopify with annual revenue exceeding $10 million, implemented Nann's proprietary AI Search Dominance Framework beginning September 5, 2025. In just 90 days, the brand achieved:



+209% total users (372,936 vs 120,641 previous period)

+167% conversions (5,311 key events)

+276% direct traffic – the unmistakable fingerprint of AI recommendations where users type the URL manually after seeing the brand cited as the #1 or #2 answer in Grok, ChatGPT Search, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini An estimated 55,000–61,000“dark AI” sessions hidden in Direct and (data not available) channels, representing 15–16% of all traffic and over 20% of total revenue

Detailed attribution analysis confirms AI models are now the primary discovery engine for high-intent buyers, with tagged ChatGPT referrals growing +37% and hidden AI traffic exploding to nearly 60,000 users in a single quarter.

“These numbers are conservative,” stated Garrett Nann.“We're already seeing the same pattern repeat across home services, B2B SaaS, legal, and health verticals. Any business that treats AI search as 'nice-to-have' or waits until 2027 is choosing obsolescence. Google is no longer the homepage of the internet – Grok, ChatGPT, and Perplexity are. If your brand isn't the default answer when a consumer asks an AI who the best option is, you simply will not exist to that buyer.”

Nann warns that the compounding nature of entity authority and citation density creates a winner-take-all dynamic: the brands that establish dominance in 2025–2026 will become permanently embedded as the default recommendation as AI search volume grows another 5–10× in the coming 12 months.

Key findings from the case study include:



AI-driven visitors convert at or above site average because they arrive pre-sold by the AI's recommendation

The surge began compounding in week 3 and peaked at 4× normal direct traffic by week 12

Zero additional ad spend was required – only strategic entity optimization and citation syndication Competitors without an AI search strategy are now permanently locked out of this traffic source as the gap widens daily

POP Advertising Partners has officially opened limited spots in its 2026 AI Search Dominance program – the only done-for-you service that guarantees top-answer placement across Grok, ChatGPT Search, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini or the client pays nothing.

