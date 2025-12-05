Thurgood Marshall College Fund Discloses Total Investment Of $120 Million By Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) announced a total investment of $120 million by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott since 2020. Scott invested a staggering $50 million unrestricted gift in 2020, while following up with a $70 million unrestricted gift in September.

“We didn't initially disclose the amounts but we are moved to speak to her strong foundation of belief in the work we do in the HBCU community,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said.“A common theme in the national media amongst the many HBCUs receiving a gift during this round of surprise funding was of gratitude for the gift and the trust in our operations it signals.”

Dr. Williams said the first round of funding allowed TMCF to increase internal capacity; broaden the membership of member institutions to include historically Black community colleges (HBCCs); and allowed expansion of the professional development convening arm for students attending TMCF member institutions, equipping them with the skills necessary to enter the workforce.

“We were able to grow into a new era at TMCF during one of the most turbulent times in modern history,” Dr. Williams said.

He said this most recent gift will further elevate the organization, ushering in a new TMCF and a new era of impact for students, families and their communities. This phase will focus on three critical areas:



the growth of internal capacity, allowing the examination of the professional development arm of the organization to determine growth beyond conferences, as well as incorporating artificial intelligence into organizational work;

increased scholarship dollars to get students access to and through a postsecondary education to graduation and a career, building upon the 90% six-year graduation rate of TMCF scholars and the more than 5,100 jobs and internships they've secured; and additional capacity building and sustainability for member institutions in the areas of enrollment, entrepreneurship and expanded partnerships, as well as additional funding for cutting edge research completed by The Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center such as“The American Dividend.”

Dr. Williams said because of these gifts, programs like Seeking, Observing and Achieving Results (SOAR), a program that provides a multi-year approach to preparing students for life beyond their K-12 educational experiences, will expand its influence in the coming years. TMCF impacted 1,000 students through SOAR in 2025, an expansion of almost 80% versus the prior year.

“Through the collective commitment of our partners and our world-class programming, we are moving students from education to career and expanding the economic power of entire communities,” Racquel Oden, chair of the TMCF Board of Directors, said.“Gifts like those from MacKenzie Scott and through our regional strategy of hosting Impact Now events allow us to be bold in our planning and thinking.”

Dr. N. Joyce Payne, founder of TMCF and senior international affairs advisor, said the investments help the organization make a global impact.

“Our global work has brought new opportunities to our campuses across the country,” she said.“These transformational gifts help make that possible and I look forward to expanding that impact.”

Dr. Williams said the combined gifts of $120 million are critical to pioneering innovation in the HBCU community, including the integration of artificial intelligence.

“MacKenzie Scott's generosity provides more than capital,” Dr. Williams said.“It's a vote of confidence in HBCU leadership, empowering the community to dismantle the systemic and institutional barriers of educational inequity. The pursuit of access to education is woven into the foundation of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, and we are beyond grateful for the continued investment in our nation's HBCUs.”

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit.

CONTACT: Clara Ross Stamps The Thurgood Marshall College Fund 240-931-0696...