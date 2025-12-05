Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Edinburgh Airport Suspends All Flights After Air Traffic Control Outage

2025-12-05 02:24:27
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Edinburgh Airport has suspended all incoming and outgoing flights after an air traffic control outage brought the international hub to a standstill, they said in a statement on X.

Officials said they were working on the issue and that passengers should contact their airlines for updates on the situation.

Khaleej Times

