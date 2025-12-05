Edinburgh Airport Suspends All Flights After Air Traffic Control Outage
Edinburgh Airport has suspended all incoming and outgoing flights after an air traffic control outage brought the international hub to a standstill, they said in a statement on X.
Officials said they were working on the issue and that passengers should contact their airlines for updates on the situation.Recommended For You
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment