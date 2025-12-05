India To Conduct High-Level Inquiry Into Indigo Service Disruption

The Indian government has decided to institute a high-level inquiry into IndiGo service disruption, according to the country's Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Several major Indian airports reported widespread flight cancellations by IndiGo on Friday, December 5, affecting both domestic departures and arrivals. More than 500 IndiGo flights were cancelled across India on Friday.

The inquiry will examine what went wrong at IndiGo, determine accountability wherever required for appropriate actions, and recommend measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future, ensuring that passengers do not face such hardships again, the Ministry said.

A 24/7 control room was established to monitor the situation in real time, ensure corrective action, and immediate resolution of issues. The hotlines are as follows:



011-24610843

011-24693963 096503-91859

Earlier, India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation granted Indigo a one-time temporary exemption from specific crew duty regulations to help stabilise flight operations and reduce passenger disruptions.

In addition, the airline was directed to implement several operational measures to ensure that normal airline services are restored at the earliest.

"Based on the immediate implementation of these directives, we expect that flight schedules will begin to stabilise and return to normal by tomorrow. We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within the next three days," said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.