2 Panamanian Companies Are Competing For The Expansion Of The Las Playas Corridor In Panama -
Consortium I & C Panama, made up of Constructora Urbana, SA (CUSA) and ININCO, SA, with an offer of $265,313,000.00.
MECO Construction Company, SA, with a proposal of $228,451,693.02.
The project also includes the“Campana Bypass”, which consists of a viaduct that will connect to an interchange in Sajalices.
During the execution of the work, the following will be carried out:
Placement of high durability modified asphalt.
Relocation of public services affected by the expansion.
Extension and adaptation of drainage structures.
Expansion of existing vehicular bridges, guaranteeing greater capacity and road safety.
Once the technical and economic evaluation is completed, the project will be awarded according to the guidelines of the Public Procurement Law.
