NAQ Signs Mou With Archive Of President Of Kazakhstan To Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

Astana: The National Archives of Qatar (NAQ) Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Archive of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging expertise in the fields of documentation and archives, as well as supporting joint efforts to preserve national memory.

On the sidelines of the signing, a meeting was held between NAQ's Secretary-General Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Buainain, and Aliya Mustafina, Director of the Archive of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The meeting discussed prospects for joint cooperation and opportunities for exchanging expertise and knowledge in developing modern digitisation systems, preserving historical documents, and enhancing institutional work within the archival sector.