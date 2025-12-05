UPDATE -- Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Stride, Inc. (“Stride” Or The“Company”) (NYSE: LRN) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investors With More Than $100,000 In Losses To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Stride, Inc. (“Stride” or the“Company”) (NYSE: LRN) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Stride securities between October 22, 2024 and October 28, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

On November 11, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company was: (1) inflating enrollment numbers by retaining“ghost students”; (2) cutting staffing costs by assigning teachers' caseloads far beyond the required statutory limits; (3) ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees, and ignoring federally mandated special education services to students; (4) suppressing whistleblowers who documented financial directives from Stride's leadership to delay hiring and deny services to preserve profit margins; and (5) losing existing and potential enrollments.

When investors learned the truth, Stride's common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Stride's securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about the pending lawsuit or lead plaintiff process, click here, or please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (... ) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (... ) at (914)733-7278.

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before January 12, 2026.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

