90% Of Users In Chernihiv Region Left Without Power Due To Accident
“At 14:12, as a result of a systemic accident in the network, 90% of users in the region were left without power,” the message says.
The company added that power engineers are working to restore the power supply.Read also: Ukraine's USF strike nearly 23,500 enemy targets in November
As reported by Ukrinform, as of the morning of December 4, customers in three regions were left without power due to Russian attacks overnight.
