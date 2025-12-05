Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
90% Of Users In Chernihiv Region Left Without Power Due To Accident

2025-12-05 08:05:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Chernihivoblenergo JSC on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“At 14:12, as a result of a systemic accident in the network, 90% of users in the region were left without power,” the message says.

The company added that power engineers are working to restore the power supply.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of the morning of December 4, customers in three regions were left without power due to Russian attacks overnight.

