Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, Russia's Tatarstan Weigh Up Efforts To Mint Joint Industrial Zone (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan, Russia's Tatarstan Weigh Up Efforts To Mint Joint Industrial Zone (PHOTO)


2025-12-05 08:05:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The work carried out within the framework of the creation of a joint industrial zone with Russia's Tatarstan was discussed during the meeting of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov with a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan Oleg Korobchenko, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting shone a light on the wide-open doors for bolstering economic and trade ties with Tatarstan, fostering partnership relations among business circles, and organizing joint production.

Prospects for the development of cooperation in trade, industry, energy, logistics, education, healthcare, and other areas, as well as holding the next meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tatarstan, were also discussed.

The parties looked over the results brought about by the project for producing vehicles and other initiatives carried out.

MENAFN05122025000187011040ID1110442136



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search