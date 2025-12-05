Azerbaijan, Russia's Tatarstan Weigh Up Efforts To Mint Joint Industrial Zone (PHOTO)
The meeting shone a light on the wide-open doors for bolstering economic and trade ties with Tatarstan, fostering partnership relations among business circles, and organizing joint production.
Prospects for the development of cooperation in trade, industry, energy, logistics, education, healthcare, and other areas, as well as holding the next meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tatarstan, were also discussed.
The parties looked over the results brought about by the project for producing vehicles and other initiatives carried out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment