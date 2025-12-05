Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad Asks Fans To Pray As His Father Suffers Brain Hemorrhage

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Dec 5 (IANS) Actress Swara Bhasker's father-in-law recently suffered a brain haemorrhage on November 30. Now the actress' husband, Fahad Ahmad, took to his social media account in asking fans to pray for his father's speedy recovery.

The politician also expressed how proud he is of his father. He wrote on his social media account,“My father has fought many battles in his life-and he has won every one of them with unmatched grace, courage, and faith. No matter how difficult the circumstances were, he never compromised on giving his children the best education, the best opportunities, and a life filled with values.”

He added,“Throughout his social work career, he has helped thousands of patients, standing by them in their most critical moments and guiding them toward recovery. Today, the same man who brought healing to so many is being taken on ICU wheels for his own treatment, fighting one of the toughest battles of his life.”

“In this moment, we humbly request you all to keep him in your prayers. Your duas, blessings, and good wishes mean a lot to us. May the Almighty grant him strength, complete recovery, and good health,” he said.

On November 30, actress Swara Bhasker shared an update about the sudden family emergency. She revealed that her father-in-law suffered a brain haemorrhage and had to undergo urgent surgery on the morning of November 30.

The actress, through a post on a social media account, informed that she and her husband, Fahad Ahmad, were currently attending to the situation and requested everyone to keep her father-in-law in their prayers.

The note read,“Fahad's father and my father-in-law had a brain haemorrhage last night and was operated on early this morning. We are attending to this unfortunate family emergency and will be unavailable for some days. Please keep Uncle in your prayers.” In the caption, she simply wrote,“Please pray for my father-in-law.”

Talking about Swara Bhasker and Fahwad Ahmad, the couple had recently appeared in the couples' reality show on“Pati Patni aur Panga”. She also reflected on her journey and revealed that the show was her first on-camera project 2.5 years after pregnancy and delivery. She revealed that she had joined the show mainly because the shoot schedule was manageable and offered an easy transition back to work.

Swara wrote,“Dhamaal with Pati Patni aur Panga was my first on-camera work 2.5 years after pregnancy and delivery.” To be honest, I agreed to the show primarily because the shoot schedule was manageable and it seemed like an easy step back to work. I came to the show with a lot of scepticism, zero expectations, and no knowledge about the co-contestants. I'd even say I was cynical about it all. But Pati Patni aur Panga turned out to be a blessing I didn't initially recognise and an unabashedly joyous experience.”