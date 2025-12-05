Pakistan Batter Fakhar Zaman Fined For 'Showing Dissent At An Umpire's Decision'

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Dec 5 (IANS) Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee after he was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka on November 29, the International Cricket Council said on Friday.

Zaman was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to“showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match.”

"One demerit point has been added to Zaman's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," ICC said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Pakistan's innings, when Zaman had a prolonged argument with on-field umpires regarding a decision that saw him lose his wicket.

"Zaman admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Reon King of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing," it added.

The sanction was proposed by Reon King of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, third umpire Rashid Riaz, and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Speaking of the match, after Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz took three wickets each to restrict Sri Lanka to 114, Babar Azam (37 not out) and Saim Ayub (36) guided the chase, and Pakistan clinched the Tri-series with a comfortable six-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

The victory capped off a dominant run for Pakistan, who have now won 21 out of 34 T20Is this year, their most in a single calendar year.