OTS Countries Expand Co-Op In Labor, Employment, And Social Protection, Secgen Says
The OTS Secretary General emphasized that these efforts will continue in the future.
"We have more than 55 projects in this area, and these initiatives will continue. Guided by the 'Turkic World 2040 Vision,' developing cooperation in labor, employment, and social protection is extremely important for us. The Gabala Declaration, adopted by the Heads of State at the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, is also a key document in this direction," Omuraliev said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment