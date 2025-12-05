Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OTS Countries Expand Co-Op In Labor, Employment, And Social Protection, Secgen Says


2025-12-05 07:08:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) are actively sharing experiences to create opportunities for citizens to work comfortably in their homelands, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said during the first meeting of labor, employment, and social protection ministers of member states in Baku, Trend reports.

The OTS Secretary General emphasized that these efforts will continue in the future.

"We have more than 55 projects in this area, and these initiatives will continue. Guided by the 'Turkic World 2040 Vision,' developing cooperation in labor, employment, and social protection is extremely important for us. The Gabala Declaration, adopted by the Heads of State at the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, is also a key document in this direction," Omuraliev said.

