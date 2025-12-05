Next Wave Of Former Azerbaijani Idps Receives Keys To Homes In Jabrayil's Horovlu (UPDATED)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Former Azerbaijani IDP families arriving in Jabrayil district's Horovlu village as part of the latest resettlement wave have been handed the keys to their new homes today, Trend 's regional correspondent reports.

After being welcomed to the village, the families received detailed briefings from staff of the Azerbaijan State Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on the risks posed by mines and unexploded ordnance.

They were advised to stay away from unfamiliar objects and to immediately report any suspicious items to the relevant authorities.

The key handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, as well as representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other officials. Families joyfully accepted the keys and began settling into their homes.

At this stage, a total of 18 families, comprising 66 people, have been resettled in Horovlu village. With this phase, the village now accommodates 150 families, or 607 individuals, who had previously been living temporarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps, unfinished buildings, and administrative facilities across various regions of the country.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

The village of Horovlu is situated within a flatland expanse, approximately eight kilometers to the east of the urban center of Jabrayil. The locality experienced a prolonged military presence by the Armenian Armed Forces spanning from 1993 through to the latter part of 2020. The Azerbaijani armed forces liberated the village on October 4, 2020.