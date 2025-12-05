Türkiye And Azerbaijan Cooperating On Labor And Employment Domains - Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Türkiye and Azerbaijan are cooperating to improve the welfare, protect social security rights, and develop employment of their citizens, Turkish Minister of Labor and Social Protection Vedat Işıkhan told media on the sidelines of the first meeting of the Ministers of Labor, Employment, and Social Protection of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are on the same page when it comes to labor, employment, and social matters.

"We are truly working together as brothers. In particular, joint work is being done to increase the welfare of citizens of both countries, protect social security rights, and develop employment.

We are especially interested in labor mobility. We want this to be managed by the OTS within the framework of labor mobility in the region. We'll continue our work in this direction together with the presidents and labor ministers of the OTS member states," he added.

Today, the first meeting of the ministers of labor, employment, and social protection of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) took place in Baku, themed "Cooperation in the field of labor for the sake of common prosperity in the Turkic states." Participants include leaders from OTS member states-Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan-and observer countries such as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Hungary, and Turkmenistan.