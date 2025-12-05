Russians Advance In Volchansk And Try To Gain Foothold Amid Ruins Of City - Tregubov

This was stated on television by Viktor Tregubov, Head of the Communications Department of the Joint Forces Task Force, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Yes, indeed, there is Russian progress in Vovchansk. It should be noted that Vovchansk is essentially a destroyed city, and the Russians are trying to gain a foothold in its ruins,” Tregubov said.

According to him, Ukrainian forces are holding their positions in the southern and western districts of Vovchansk, despite the difficult conditions.

“There just aren't that many buildings to hold on to, so unfortunately, there is Russian progress in the city of Vovchansk,” Tregubov explained.

He also added that the activity of drones determines the type of fighting.

“First of all, drones are constantly trying to destroy infantry that is either entrenched in positions or trying to move,” Tregubov said.

At the same time, he noted that the weather affects the operation of UAVs, which enables the enemy to conduct infiltration operations.

“The weather is a bit of a problem. Why are the Russians able to advance? Why are they able to carry out infiltration operations? Because drones are currently being used to a limited extent, the Russians are exploiting their advantage in manpower,” Tregubov said.

As reported by Ukrinform, there were 167 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops over the past day, with the enemy launching its most intense attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov