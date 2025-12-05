Moody's Expects No Major Changes In Azerbaijan's Banking Sector Over Next 1218 Months
Moody's credit rating agency does not anticipate significant structural changes in Azerbaijan's banking sector over the next 12–18 months, Azernews reports, citing the agency.
