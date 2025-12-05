Hussein Ghazawi: Festival Held In Baku Promotes Cultural Solidarity And Shared Development

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

At a press conference dedicated to the "OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week 2025," the Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hussein Ghazawi, stated that the event was not merely a program but a celebration, Azernews reports.

"The OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week 2025" is not just an event program, but also a celebration. It is a celebration of our cultural diversity, the richness of our shared heritage, and solidarity in the Muslim world," he said.

"Today, we are pleased to note the wide participation of OIC member states, as well as the gathering of representatives of OIC institutions and creative industries from various parts of the Muslim world. This broad representation once again proves the importance of cultural diplomacy and the strength of our common values," he added.

According to him, through this festival, the mission of the OIC, bringing our peoples closer together, promoting mutual respect, common development, and sustainable progress, will be given real substance and form. These values form the foundation of the OIC Charter.