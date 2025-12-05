Shmyhal Meets With Slovenian Defense Minister In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The head of the Ministry of Defense specified that the meeting took place in Kyiv.

"I thanked Slovenia for its support in all important areas, in particular for its participation in the PURL initiative. This is a significant initiative to strengthen our capabilities, especially in the field of air defense. We greatly appreciate that Slovenia plans to allocate about €43 million to this mechanism by the end of the year," Shmyhal said.

He also emphasized the importance of the Agreement on Security Cooperation and Long-Term Support between the countries.

The parties focused on ways to develop cooperation.“We are ready to share our experience in the use of interceptor drones, deepstrike, and other types of UAVs,” the Ukrainian minister said.

According to him, Ukraine and Slovenia are considering the possibility of joint industrial projects within the framework of the European initiatives EDIP and SAFE, as well as in the format of the“Danish model.”

During the meeting, the ministers also discussed the possibility of providing training weapons for Ukrainian military personnel and the use of frozen Russian assets to strengthen Ukraine's defense.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister thanked his Slovenian counterpart for the productive meeting and the consistent support.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's main advantage is that it relies on the private sector and strives for complete localization in the creation of weapons.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Telegram