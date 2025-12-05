AI Licensing Faces Regulatory Crossroads In Upcoming Years - Journalist

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In an era of rapidly advancing artificial intelligence (AI), the issue of licensing will become one of the most important topics in the coming years, said Ramiliya Aliyeva, head of the“Colorful Georgia” project at the Public Television of Georgia, journalist, and TV presenter, Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel session dedicated to strengthening the media ecosystem to ensure information security at the Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum, Aliyeva noted that the rapid development of AI is increasing the importance and societal role of traditional media. She also underlined that the demand for accurate, objective, and responsible information is growing, noting that AI can be a useful tool in this process but cannot replace human responsibility, professional journalism, or fact-based reporting.

"In an era of rapidly advancing artificial intelligence, not only in Azerbaijan and Georgia but across the globe, AI licensing is set to become one of the most critical issues in the years ahead. As media outlets, digital platforms, and the broader digital ecosystem continue to evolve, it has become essential to regulate these developments within clear rules and robust oversight mechanisms.

We, as media professionals, know very well that licensing is one of the key elements that build trust in media operations. If any individual or organization acts as a media entity, the trust they receive comes from licenses and accreditations provided by the state or international organizations.

Applying similar mechanisms in the AI field, namely licensing AI systems, will be one of the most crucial issues in the future. This will protect public trust and ensure information security," she concluded.

The Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum is convening in Baku under the theme "The Role of Media in Establishing Public Trust and Information Security." The inaugural panel session of the forum will focus on the theme "Enhancing the Media Ecosystem to Safeguard Information Security." A second panel discussion is scheduled on the subject "Collaborative Efforts to Enhance Journalistic Professionalism and Societal Media Literacy."