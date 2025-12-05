Azerbaijan Considers Ratifying More ILO Conventions, Minister Says
Speaking today during the first meeting of labour, employment, and social protection ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, Aliyev highlighted that recent measures to eliminate gender-based discrimination have created broader opportunities for women to participate in the labour market.
“Active employment initiatives are being rolled out across the country, ranging from self-employment programs and co-financing of wages to quota-based job placements and other targeted projects. One of our flagship programs, focused on enhancing workforce skills, has been upgraded and expanded, now incorporating vocational training centers in the private sector.
Additionally, extensive career guidance services are provided to children, school students, and university students to prepare them for the future labour market and inform them about prospective professions,” Aliyev added.
