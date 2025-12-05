Palestine Fight Back To Secure Thrilling Draw Against Tunisia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Palestine produced a brilliant fightback to secure a 2-2 draw against Tunisia in their FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Group A clash yesterday.

Amor Layouni put Tunisia ahead in the 16th minute, then Firas Chaouat added their second early in the second half before Hamed Hemdan pulled one back for Palestine and Zaid Qunbar struck an 85th minute equaliser in a thrilling encounter at the Lusail Stadium.

The victory lifted Palestine's tally to four points from two matches. They are now well placed to reach the quarter-finals and will aim to finish the job against Syria on Sunday.

Tunisia looked stronger than their counterparts earlier on.

Palestine goalkeeper Rami Hamada did well to stop a close-range header from Firas Chouat off a corner in the 10th minute. Six minutes later, he was finally beaten.

Chouat's powerful header was pushed out by Hamada, who then blocked a second effort after the ball ricocheted off Ferjani Sassi. The ball fell to Layouni, who shot it into the net to score the opening goal.

Palestine, who had stunned hosts Qatar 1-0 in their first game, almost hit back in the 37th minute. Hamed Hamdan delivered a cross from the left, but Saleh Mohammed, under pressure from goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen, could not convert it to a goal.

Tunisia doubled their advantage six minutes after the restart.

Ali Ben Romdhane clipped a pass to Chouat, who finished from close range to apply more pressure on the Palestine team.

Hamdan dragged Palestine back into the contest in the 61st minute with a low drive from the edge of the box after Tunisia failed to clear a corner. Palestine kept pushing hard and were rewarded five minutes from time, when Mohammed took a quick free-kick. The ball fell to Qunbar, who hammered in the equaliser to complete a superb comeback which lifted their chances of making it to the knockout stage.

Al Gharafa midfielder Sassi was one of the Tunisian players who looked highly disappointed after the draw.

“This is football. Against Palestine, we were not at our level. Today we were much better than them. We did everything you have to do to win a match, but it is football,” Sassi said.

“They had one real shot in that moment, after a short clearance, and it was a big blow for my players. A big blow for all our fans. I am very sorry for them because today I feel we did a lot to win the match. We created many chances,” Sassi said.

“Even with that, I have no criticism for my players. We only have to manage the last minutes a bit better. But when you concede a goal like this, what can you say? Now we have to be ready for the next match,” Sassi added.

Tunisia next face the Asian champions Qatar in a must-win Group A match on Sunday. With Palestine and Syria already above them in the standings, only a win can improve their chances of advancing to the quarter-finals.