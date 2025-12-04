Ben Buckley



Senior lecturer, Liverpool John Moores University Honorary Research Fellow, University of Liverpool

Dr Buckley is a Senior Lecturer based within the Liverpool Centre for Cardiovascular Science. This research centre includes Liverpool John Moores University, University of Liverpool, and Liverpool Heart & Chest Hospital. He also holds an Honorary Research Fellow position within the Department of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Medicine at the University of Liverpool.

Ben is a Fellow of the European Society of Cardiology (FESC), an ESC Young Investigator Award winner in Preventive Cardiology, a member of the MS Society Research Committee, and has obtained competitive research funding from NIHR, Public Health England, MS Society, and industry.



2022–present Senior lecturer, Liverpool John Moores University

2022–present Honorary Research Fellow, University of Liverpool 2020–2022 Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Liverpool

2019 Liverpool John Moores University, PhD

Fellow of the European Society of Cardiology

