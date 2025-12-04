Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ben Buckley

Ben Buckley


  • Senior lecturer, Liverpool John Moores University
  • Honorary Research Fellow, University of Liverpool
Dr Buckley is a Senior Lecturer based within the Liverpool Centre for Cardiovascular Science. This research centre includes Liverpool John Moores University, University of Liverpool, and Liverpool Heart & Chest Hospital. He also holds an Honorary Research Fellow position within the Department of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Medicine at the University of Liverpool.

Ben is a Fellow of the European Society of Cardiology (FESC), an ESC Young Investigator Award winner in Preventive Cardiology, a member of the MS Society Research Committee, and has obtained competitive research funding from NIHR, Public Health England, MS Society, and industry.

Experience
  • 2022–present Senior lecturer, Liverpool John Moores University
  • 2022–present Honorary Research Fellow, University of Liverpool
  • 2020–2022 Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Liverpool
Education
  • 2019 Liverpool John Moores University, PhD
Professional Memberships
  • Fellow of the European Society of Cardiology

