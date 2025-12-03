Mehdi Chougan

Research and Innovation Associate at the School of Engineering, Cardiff University

I am a Research and Innovation Associate at Cardiff University, currently engaged in the LITHICRETE project - an EPSRC-funded initiative focused on valorising lithium slag to enable decarbonisation in the cement industry. Building on my expertise in low-carbon cementitious materials and sustainable construction, I am developing innovative approaches to convert industrial by-products into high-performance, eco-friendly construction materials.

Prior to this, I was a Research Associate specialising in 3D Concrete Printing and additive manufacturing of low-carbon cementitious composites. I also served as a Marie Skłodowska-Curie Research Fellow at Brunel University London, where I advanced research on novel cementitious materials and concrete 3D printing technology. I completed my PhD in Graphene-engineered Cementitious Composites at the University of Rome“Tor Vergata” in 2019 and have worked on multiple EPSRC-funded projects, including the High-Performance Compressed Straw Board (HPCSB) project. Additionally, I gained industry experience as a Senior Research Scientist at Reaforma Ltd, a startup focused on cement decarbonisation and waste valorisation.

