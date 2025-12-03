PickleJar Entertainment Group, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

PickleJar Up All Night Expands to 80+ LRN Stations, Unlocking Millions of New Listeners and New Revenue Pathways for Local Affiliates

HOUSTON, TX - December 3, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PickleJar Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS: PKLE) today announced a significant nationwide expansion for its flagship Country radio program, PickleJar Up All Night, available weeknights 7PM-Midnight or Midnight-06am ET across more than 80 Local Radio Networks (LRN) affiliates. This rollout positions the show to reach millions of new listeners while creating tangible revenue opportunities for partner stations - powered by increased VMS adoption inside local music venues and the ability for affiliates to monetize expanded advertising inventory through PickCaster digital signage in those same venues. Hosted from Nashville by Katie Cook and Scott Gaines, PickleJar Up All Night blends emerging artist discovery, fan-driven interaction, exclusive interviews, and authentic Nashville storytelling into a nightly destination for Country music culture. The affiliate distribution agreement accelerates PickleJar's media footprint while aligning affiliate broadcasters with scalable, recurring revenue streams that tie venue technology and content syndication together for the first time in broadcast radio. PickleJar is also currently in active discussions with multiple national brands regarding studio naming rights, further extending commercial alignment across broadcast distribution, VMS infrastructure, and PickCaster advertising surfaces. “This partnership is more than expanded airtime - it's expanded access,” said Kristian Barowsky, President and Co-Founder of PickleJar Entertainment Group.“PickleJar Up All Night was built to champion new voices in Country music. Reaching millions of new listeners gives us the opportunity to showcase talent on a national stage while strengthening VMS distribution in small and mid-sized markets. We are proud to grow this show, this platform, and the communities of artists who deserve to be heard.” Chris Reeves, VP of Programming at Local Radio Networks, added:

“PickleJar Up All Night is the kind of modern, fan-forward content we love to bring to our LRN affiliates. We are excited to add the show to our 24/7 programming portfolio and look forward to building future content together - this is only the beginning of where PickleJar and LRN are going.” For syndication inquiries, please contact:

Kristian Barowsky – ...

Gator Michaels – ... ABOUT PICKLEJAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS: PKLE) PickleJar unlocks the potential of shared entertainment experiences through an integrated suite of software and services designed to inspire human creativity and enrich lives. Developed for an era of social commerce, we continuously work to advance tools to unify the touchpoints of Fan engagement with emerging Artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. By embedding secure payment technology, data intelligence, and content distribution, PickleJar's innovative Artist promotion programs, Venue Managed Services and wide range of mobile apps create a 360° view of how Fans and Patrons connect with the music and moments that matter most. For more information, please visit . Follow PickleJar on our social channels: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube ABOUT LOCAL RADIO NETWORKS Local Radio Networks (LRN) is a leading provider of 24/7 radio programming and technology services, delivering 19 high-quality music formats and network content to over 850 stations across the United States. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Indiana, LRN was built by broadcasters for broadcasting, combining LRN's proprietary software and technology that seamlessly integrates with all major automation manufacturers worldwide. The company currently super serves over 850 affiliates nationwide, offering custom solutions that empower local stations to serve their audiences with compelling, community-focused programming. For more information, visit . Information about Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. 