Pakistan urges South Asian nations to move beyond decades of conflict
(MENAFN) Pakistan on Wednesday called on countries in South Asia to move past years of conflict and confrontation, emphasizing the need for renewed dialogue, collaboration, and regional integration to tackle shared challenges.
Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, remarked at an event in Islamabad that the Cold War largely overlooked South Asia, leaving the region with limited benefits from peace and compelling its nations to "think really hard" about their future trajectories.
“Are we doomed to remain mired in confrontation and conflict while other regions progress and prosper? The answer should be an emphatic ‘No,’” he asserted.
Although he did not single out any country, Dar underscored the importance of moving beyond zero-sum approaches, encouraging an atmosphere of dialogue, peaceful coexistence, economic interdependence, and mutually beneficial cooperation.
"It is equally essential to build an edifice grounded firmly in the principles of open and inclusive regionalism," he added.
Dar also highlighted that Pakistan continues to view the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) as its primary framework for regional collaboration. He called for the elimination of “artificial obstacles” that have hindered the organization’s effective functioning.
By prioritizing cooperation and dialogue over confrontation, he expressed hope that South Asia could achieve the same level of integration and economic progress that has been realized in other parts of the world.
