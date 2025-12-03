Nowvertical Group To Participate In Bristol Capital Hosted Webinar On 10Th December 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (“NOW” or the“Company”), a leading data and AI solutions provider, is pleased to announce its participation in an upcoming investor webinar hosted by Bristol Capital Ltd.

Webinar: Overview of NowVertical's Business

Date: December 10, 2025

Time: 2pm EST

Overview: The webinar will cover key areas of the Company's business including strategic direction, latest business developments, and growth strategy. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions during a live Q&A session.

Hosted by: Bristol Capital Ltd., the Company's investor relations partner.

Featured Speakers:

Sandeep Mendiratta, Chief Executive Officer

Andre Garber, Chief Development Officer

Christine Nelson, Interim Chief Financial Officer

How to Register:

Investors, analysts, media, and other stakeholders are invited to register via the Bristol Capital webinar registration link:

Following the live event, a replay will be made available on NowVertical's investor relations page at

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services, the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company's AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions.

For further details about NowVertical, please visit

For further information, please contact:

Andre Garber, CDO

...

Investor Relations:

Bristol Capital Ltd.

Stefan Eftychiou

...

+1(905)326-1888 x60

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements regarding client revenue, opportunities to capitalize on strategic accounts, the Company's ability to grow its revenue and the potential benefits of the Strategic Accounts Program. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company's expected revenue growth as a result of its partnership with Google, the Company's expectations of expanding its portfolio of Strategic Accounts, the continued success and expected benefits of the Company's partnership with Google, the Company's expected revenue from CGP services generated from its partnership with Google, and any statements regarding the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“may”,“should”,“will”,“could”,“intend”,“estimate”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“believe” or“continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements, including: adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the data analytics and artificial intelligence sectors in general; regulatory and legislative changes; inability to obtain any requisite future financing on suitable terms; any inability to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the Company's partnership with Google; that market competition may affect the business, results and financial condition of the Company and other risk factors identified in documents filed by the Company under its profile at, including the Company's managements discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.