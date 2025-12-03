Srikanth, Srushti Dange-Starrer 'The Bed' To Release In January Next Year

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 3 (IANS) The makers of director S Manibharathi upcoming thriller 'The Bed', featuring actors Srikanth and Srushti Dange in the lead, have now disclosed that they were looking to release their film in January next year.

The film, bankrolled by V. Vijayakumar on behalf of Srinidhi Productions, has now got a boost with Anjaneya Productions of Coimbatore all set to release it.

The film features Srikanth and Srushti Dange in the lead with actors John Vijay, Black Pandi, Pappu, and Devi Priya portraying impactful supporting characters.

Sources say that the 'The Bed', which has been written and directed by S. Manibharathi after his notable films 'Vettu Vettu' and 'Parivarthanai', will belong to a new genre made with the intention of offering a never-before cinematic experience to audiences.

The film has been shot amidst the awe-inspiring natural grandeur of the Nilgiris, deep forest trails drenched in mist and expansive tea estates breathing tranquility.

'The Bed' promises an entirely refreshing cinematic sensibility. Stating that rather than narrating events through a conventional human protagonist, sources say the story of the film will unfold through the silent gaze of a bed, placed inside a secluded cottage in Ooty, a witness to the private storms and secret longings of the lives it supports.

Shedding more light on 'The Bed', and sharing his experience of shaping the film, director S. Manibharathi said,“Producer Vijayakumar and our lead actor Srikanth are truly the greatest blessings this film has given me. The moment Anjaneya Productions' K. Kandasamy and K. Ganesan watched the film, they immediately came forward to release it. For that, I remain deeply grateful. Releasing right at the dawn of a New Year, 'The Bed' will arrive as a celebration for audiences. We shot romantic sequences in the midnight frost of Ooty, it was brutally challenging for its climatic conditions, yet the results have become some of the film's most cherished moments."

The director further went on to add, "What excites me most is the originality of our narrative. Rather than a human telling the story, the screenplay unfolds through the gaze of a bed inside a cottage, a silent witness to human joy, sorrow, love, and secrets. This bed has seen everything that the world refuses to notice. That perspective, I believe, will stay with the audience long after the film ends.”

The film's technical excellence is amplified by the artistry of cinematographer K. Gokul, music composer Taj Noor, lyricist Yugabharathi, editor J. P., and art director Palanivel, with A. V. Palanisamy serving as production executive.