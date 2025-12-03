403
Germany urges EU to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Germany on Wednesday renewed its appeal for EU governments to unite behind a plan that would channel immobilized Russian assets toward bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities.
Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, speaking to reporters in Brussels, said Berlin is intensifying diplomatic outreach before this month’s EU leaders’ summit in hopes of securing a political breakthrough on the use of frozen Russian funds.
He stressed that any move forward must rest on a solid legal foundation, noting that the European Commission is preparing detailed proposals. “This must be done on a secure legal basis. The European Commission is working on this and will present its proposals. We support this and take Belgium's concerns seriously. They are justified, but the issue can be resolved,” he said.
Wadephul argued that a solution is achievable if member states accept shared responsibility. “It can be resolved if we are prepared to take responsibility together. Germany is ready to do so and encourages all other EU member states to do the same. I am very confident that the chancellor's proposal will ultimately prevail,” he added.
The plan put forward by Chancellor Friedrich Merz earlier in the year envisions providing Ukraine with a €140 billion ($163 billion) loan backed by frozen Russian assets. German officials say the initiative is intended to reinforce Ukraine’s military position while simultaneously increasing pressure on Moscow to engage in negotiations.
Belgium, which hosts the financial institution where most of the assets are held, has repeatedly expressed reservations. Belgian authorities argue that the proposal could leave their country exposed to disproportionate legal and financial burdens, insisting that all EU members must share the associated risks.
On Wednesday, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot again voiced dissatisfaction with the current direction of EU discussions. “We have the frustrating feeling of not being heard – our concerns are being downplayed. The text the European Commission will table today does not address our concerns satisfactorily,” he told reporters.
