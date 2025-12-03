403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bank of Jordan Plants 500 Fruit Trees with Volunteers in Giza, in Collaboration with "The Green Caravan" Program
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – 30 November 2025) — Bank of Jordan has reinforced its commitment to environmental sustainability by organizing a volunteer initiative to plant 500 fruit-bearing olive trees in Giza, south of Amman. The activity was carried out in cooperation with the Arab Group for the Protection of Nature (APN), as part of its long-running “Green Caravan” program.
This initiative builds on the strategic partnership between Bank of Jordan and APN, which has continued for more than a decade. It also underscores the bank’s continuous support for low-income farmers and agricultural communities in regions vulnerable to desertification. Through its contribution to the “Green Caravan” program, the bank aims to expand green spaces, increase local agricultural production, and help enhance national food security. By 2024, the program had already supported the planting of more than 234,000 fruit trees across the Kingdom.
The bank’s participation in this effort, both through financial support and active employee engagement, reflects its commitment to integrating sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its operations. Supporting initiatives that increase vegetation also contributes to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing the resilience of agricultural communities to climate change. Additionally, planting fruit trees provides farmers with extra income sources, contributing to their economic empowerment and aligning closely with the bank’s social and developmental priorities.
The activity saw participation from volunteer bank employees who worked alongside farmers to plant the seedlings. This reflects the team’s strong sense of responsibility toward environmental preservation and community support, while reinforcing a culture of volunteerism and active participation in the bank’s annual community initiatives.
It is worth noting that Bank of Jordan is driven by its belief in the crucial role of the banking sector in supporting the transition to a green economy and helping build a more sustainable future for upcoming generations.
This initiative builds on the strategic partnership between Bank of Jordan and APN, which has continued for more than a decade. It also underscores the bank’s continuous support for low-income farmers and agricultural communities in regions vulnerable to desertification. Through its contribution to the “Green Caravan” program, the bank aims to expand green spaces, increase local agricultural production, and help enhance national food security. By 2024, the program had already supported the planting of more than 234,000 fruit trees across the Kingdom.
The bank’s participation in this effort, both through financial support and active employee engagement, reflects its commitment to integrating sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its operations. Supporting initiatives that increase vegetation also contributes to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing the resilience of agricultural communities to climate change. Additionally, planting fruit trees provides farmers with extra income sources, contributing to their economic empowerment and aligning closely with the bank’s social and developmental priorities.
The activity saw participation from volunteer bank employees who worked alongside farmers to plant the seedlings. This reflects the team’s strong sense of responsibility toward environmental preservation and community support, while reinforcing a culture of volunteerism and active participation in the bank’s annual community initiatives.
It is worth noting that Bank of Jordan is driven by its belief in the crucial role of the banking sector in supporting the transition to a green economy and helping build a more sustainable future for upcoming generations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment