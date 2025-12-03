403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pratilipi Strengthens Short-Form Content Portfolio Through Strategic Partnership With Reelsaga
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 3rd December, 2025: Pratilipi, India's largest digital storytelling ecosystem, has deepened its commitment to bringing diverse, high-impact narratives to digital audiences through a new distribution partnership with ReelSaga - the country's first micro-drama platform.
Under the partnership, ReelSaga will stream a curated slate of Pratilipi's popular stories, "CEO is Romance" (30 episodes), "Boss Bahu" (30 episodes), and "Meri Shatir" (40 episodes). These stories have been read over 20 million times and this partnership ensures that Pratilipi's compelling stories reach more viewers across India, expanding the platform's footprint in short-form video storytelling. The partnership strengthens Pratilipi's multi-format storytelling ecosystem, amplifying creators, expanding audience choices, and meeting the rising demand for snackable yet impactful entertainment.
Speaking on the partnership Shubh Bansal, Co-founder & CEO, ReelSaga said, "At ReelSaga, our mission is to help great stories travel further and faster. We've been thrilled to build this partnership with Pratilipi, launching amazing stories together and taking them to wider, more engaged audiences. Together, we're expanding the horizons of micro drama storytelling, and we look forward to achieving new milestones with this collaboration."
CEO & Co-founder of Pratilipi- Ranjeet Pratap Singh said, "At Pratilipi, our mission has always been to empower storytellers and bring their stories to audiences everywhere. Partnering with ReelSaga allows us to transform our popular micro dramas into immersive visual experiences for mobile-first viewers. We're excited to see our creators' work reach wider audiences and redefine short-form storytelling in India."
Through this association, Pratilipi continues to empower storytellers while giving audiences more ways to discover and enjoy narratives that fit their lifestyles whether they're reading, listening, or now, bingeing micro dramas on the move.
About Pratilipi
Pratilipi is the largest Indian language storytelling platform. Its eponymous product is home to over 1.6 million writers in 12 Indian languages and has over 12 million monthly active readers. Pratilipi also owns and operates Pratilipi FM, Pratilipi Comics, Westland Books, and IVM Podcasts. Pratilipi stories are licensed by ecosystem partners for various other formats including OTT shows, TV shows and movies.
About Reel Saga
ReelSaga, India's first micro drama platform, is reshaping digital entertainment in India by delivering bite-sized, high-impact shows uniquely crafted for the mobile generation. With innovative storytelling, diverse creators, and immersive experiences, ReelSaga is tapping into the surging demand for compelling short-form narratives, offering audiences engaging stories in formats that fit their lives and screens perfectly.
Under the partnership, ReelSaga will stream a curated slate of Pratilipi's popular stories, "CEO is Romance" (30 episodes), "Boss Bahu" (30 episodes), and "Meri Shatir" (40 episodes). These stories have been read over 20 million times and this partnership ensures that Pratilipi's compelling stories reach more viewers across India, expanding the platform's footprint in short-form video storytelling. The partnership strengthens Pratilipi's multi-format storytelling ecosystem, amplifying creators, expanding audience choices, and meeting the rising demand for snackable yet impactful entertainment.
Speaking on the partnership Shubh Bansal, Co-founder & CEO, ReelSaga said, "At ReelSaga, our mission is to help great stories travel further and faster. We've been thrilled to build this partnership with Pratilipi, launching amazing stories together and taking them to wider, more engaged audiences. Together, we're expanding the horizons of micro drama storytelling, and we look forward to achieving new milestones with this collaboration."
CEO & Co-founder of Pratilipi- Ranjeet Pratap Singh said, "At Pratilipi, our mission has always been to empower storytellers and bring their stories to audiences everywhere. Partnering with ReelSaga allows us to transform our popular micro dramas into immersive visual experiences for mobile-first viewers. We're excited to see our creators' work reach wider audiences and redefine short-form storytelling in India."
Through this association, Pratilipi continues to empower storytellers while giving audiences more ways to discover and enjoy narratives that fit their lifestyles whether they're reading, listening, or now, bingeing micro dramas on the move.
About Pratilipi
Pratilipi is the largest Indian language storytelling platform. Its eponymous product is home to over 1.6 million writers in 12 Indian languages and has over 12 million monthly active readers. Pratilipi also owns and operates Pratilipi FM, Pratilipi Comics, Westland Books, and IVM Podcasts. Pratilipi stories are licensed by ecosystem partners for various other formats including OTT shows, TV shows and movies.
About Reel Saga
ReelSaga, India's first micro drama platform, is reshaping digital entertainment in India by delivering bite-sized, high-impact shows uniquely crafted for the mobile generation. With innovative storytelling, diverse creators, and immersive experiences, ReelSaga is tapping into the surging demand for compelling short-form narratives, offering audiences engaging stories in formats that fit their lives and screens perfectly.
Company:-Moes Art
User:- Aman Nim
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment