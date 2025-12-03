New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears $20M Raised As Investor Participation Surpasses 19,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A growing number of investors are turning their attention toward a rising DeFi altcoin that continues to gain traction across the market. With interest increasing and development progressing, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming one of the most closely watched new cryptocurrency projects moving into Q4 2025.









Mutuum Finance's Expanding Community

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is creating a decentralized lending protocol designed to support real borrowing and lending activity on-chain. The system uses two lending environments that allow users to lend assets, borrow against collateral, and earn yield tied to interest repayment. When users lend assets such as ETH or USDT, they receive mtTokens. These mtTokens increase in value as borrowers repay interest, creating natural APY based on protocol usage.

Investor participation continues to rise. Mutuum Finance has now raised $19.1 million, and the number of holders has surpassed 19,000. The project's steady growth shows that interest is spreading quickly as more users react to the system's structure and upcoming product launch.

Mutuum Finance opened its token sale in early 2025 at $0.01. Since then, the token has increased to $0.035, marking a 250% token appreciation during the development period. This early surge has drawn more attention to the project as traders watch for DeFi tokens with strong early momentum.

The project is now in Phase 6, and the current allocation is more than 98% filled. Each phase offers a fixed price and a set number of tokens. Once a phase completes, the price moves to the next tier. The official launch price is set at $0.06, which has increased participation as buyers react to the growing difference between the current price and the launch value.

Daily community participation is reinforced by the 24-hour leaderboard, where the top contributor earns $500 in MUTM. This feature helps the project maintain steady inflow and has contributed to the rapid pace of Phase 6.

Token Distribution and Additional Access Options

Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4 billion tokens. Out of this supply, 1.82 billion tokens, or 45.5%, were allocated for early buyers. More than 810 million MUTM tokens have already been purchased. Analysts note that this distribution structure spreads ownership across a large number of users, helping stabilize the protocol over time.

Accessibility has also played a major role in the project's growth. Mutuum Finance supports card payments, allowing buyers to join without needing advanced blockchain knowledge or complicated wallet setups. This option has opened the project to users across different regions and has helped increase daily participation.

Development Progress

Mutuum Finance recently confirmed on its official X account that the V1 testnet will launch in Q4 2025. The first version will include the liquidity pool, mtTokens, the liquidator bot, and the debt-tracking system. ETH and USDT will be supported at launch, allowing users to test key lending and borrowing features.

The team continues to work through Phase 2 of its development roadmap. This phase includes smart contract refinement, interface updates, lending logic improvements, data tracking tools, and additional internal testing. The focus remains on stability and performance as the protocol moves closer to public testing.

With development advancing and the testnet confirmed, interest in Mutuum Finance continues to rise. The combination of real utility, lending yield, and active development has placed MUTM on several lists of top crypto projects to watch leading into 2026.

Security and Reliability

Security remains one of Mutuum Finance's strongest components. The project completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score, and Halborn Security is reviewing the lending and borrowing contracts. The team also runs a $50,000 bug bounty to identify potential issues before the testnet goes live.

These security layers help build trust among users, especially in a DeFi sector where safety standards vary widely. A strong security base is often a major factor for long-term protocol adoption.

Mutuum Finance is now approaching the final moments of Phase 6. With more than 98% of tokens allocated at the current price, the remaining supply is decreasing at a fast pace. This stage often moves quicker than earlier phases because users try to secure the current price before the next increase.

With rising participation, audited contracts, steady development progress, expanding community metrics, mtToken yield, and stablecoin plans underway, Mutuum Finance is becoming a top name in discussions about potential best crypto to buy now under $0.05.

As the project moves closer to its V1 launch and the remaining allocation diminishes, further updates are expected from the team regarding platform testing and the next steps in Phase 2 development.

