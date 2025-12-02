403
US, Germany Maintain Dialogue on Russia-Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a conversation on Monday with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul regarding ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine war, the State Department reported.
In a briefing provided by deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott, Rubio “reaffirmed the United States’ goals are to end the conflict as soon as possible and achieve a lasting peace.”
The discussion highlights the continued cooperation between Washington and Berlin on methods to assist Ukraine and pursue a resolution to the conflict, which has challenged European security and attracted global attention for over two years.
No further information was shared concerning specific plans or forthcoming actions.
