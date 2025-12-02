Music Similarity Search Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Music Similarity Search Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?In the last few years, the market size for music similarity search AI has seen a dramatic increase. Projected growth from $0.90 billion in 2024 to $1.15 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 27.8%, is anticipated. Factors such as increased use of music streaming platforms, a surge in demand for customized music suggestions, a rise in digital music use, an expansion in online content libraries, and heightened requirements for effective copyright management have all contributed to the growth observed in the historical period.

In the imminent years, the market size of music similarity search artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to experience exceptional growth, escalating to $3.04 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5%. The surge during these projected years can be ascribed to the growing emphasis on AI-fueled music analytics, escalating demand for automatic playlist creation, increased utilization of AI in music cataloguing, burgeoning expansion of digital content creation, and amplified investments in music technology startups. Within the forecast period, there will be major trends such as technological progression in deep learning and neural networks, creative innovations in audio fingerprinting and similarity recognition, advancements in cloud-based music analysis platforms, enhancements in real-time music processing, and investment operations in audio analysis technologies.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Music Similarity Search Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The expansion of smartphone usage is anticipated to drive the music similarity search artificial intelligence (AI) market's growth. A smartphone, a mobile gadget that combines communication features with computing capabilities, permits users to make phone calls, access the internet, run programs, and execute various digital tasks. With ongoing technological innovations enhancing speed, connectivity and multi-functionality, smartphones are becoming increasingly essential for daily communication and productivity. The ubiquitous use of smartphones underscores the importance of music similarity search AI, allowing users to conveniently discover, explore and receive customised music suggestions anytime, anywhere directly on their devices. For example, a report by Uswitch Limited, a UK-based online and telephone comparison service provider, in February 2023 stated that there were 71.8 million active mobile connections in 2022, and by 2025, it's projected that 95% of the UK's 68.3 million residents will have smartphones. Hence, the rising smartphone penetration is fueling the growth of the music similarity search artificial intelligence (AI) market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Music Similarity Search Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

Major players in the Music Similarity Search Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Spotify AB

. Universal Music Group

. Deezer

. Musixmatch

. West One Music Group Ltd.

. Audible Magic Corp.

. Qloo Inc.

. Sonosuite

. LANDR

. Aimi Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Music Similarity Search Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

Major corporations involved in the artificial intelligence (AI) market for music similarity search are prioritizing the development of sophisticated solutions like AI-based sample discovery tools. These tools can unearth minor sonic similarities typically overlooked by traditional search methodologies. AI-based sample discovery tools are programs that employ artificial intelligence to pinpoint and recommend audio samples exhibiting similar sounds or traits, thereby making the music production process more efficient. For example, in September 2025, WAVS, a music technology firm based in the United States, introduced AI Sample Finder, an AI-powered sample discovery instrument. The AI Sample Finder enables users to probe the WAVS' library for samples closely mirroring an uploaded audio file by using music similarity search AI. Available both on the browser platform and VST/AU plugin, this tool lets users drag and drop samples directly from their digital audio workstation (DAW) for instantaneous searches. This functionality facilitates a smooth workflow by locating matching stems, loops, and one-shots without having to exit the project. By utilizing AI-based similarity, users can explore and find sounds that harmonize with their tracks or mimic their preferred samples and synth patches.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Music Similarity Search Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Growth

The music similarity search artificial intelligence (AI) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Music Recommendation, Copyright Detection, Music Cataloging, Playlist Generation, Audio Fingerprinting, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Music Streaming Platforms, Record Labels, Broadcasters, Independent Artists, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: AI Music Composition Tools, Music Production Software, AI-Based Audio Editing And Mixing Software, AI-Driven Music Recommendation Systems, Music Streaming Platforms With AI Features, AI Music Analysis And Tagging Software, Virtual Instruments And Synthesizers Powered by AI

2) By Hardware: AI-Optimized Audio Processing Units, High-Performance Servers For AI Training, Edge Devices For Real-Time Music Analysis, Specialized Audio Input Devices, Integrated AI Music Systems

3) By Services: AI Consulting For Music Industry Applications, AI System Integration Services For Music Platforms, Custom AI Solutions For Music Creation, Music Data Analytics And Insights Services, Training And Workshops On AI In Music, Managed AI Services For Music Production And Distribution, Licensing And Copyright Services For AI-Generated Music

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Music Similarity Search Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market in music similarity search AI, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the fastest growth in the coming years. The 2025 global market report for music similarity search AI includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

