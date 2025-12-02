Azerbaijan's ASAN AI Hub Reveals Its Bridge Designation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)ASAN AI (Artificial Intelligence) Hub was established to be a bridge, head of the hub, Laman Ibrahimova said at the panel discussion within the hub's opening event today, Trend reports.

"We need a trusted platform where organizations can announce their challenges, startups can apply to those challenges, and institutions can post research requests.

ASAN AI Hub was created to be a bridge to turn challenges into collaborations, turn ideas into prototypes, and prototypes into real solutions, and most importantly, to ensure that no sector operates alone," she added.