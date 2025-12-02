Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's ASAN AI Hub Reveals Its Bridge Designation

Azerbaijan's ASAN AI Hub Reveals Its Bridge Designation


2025-12-02 05:07:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. ASAN AI (Artificial Intelligence) Hub was established to be a bridge, head of the hub, Laman Ibrahimova said at the panel discussion within the hub's opening event today, Trend reports.

"We need a trusted platform where organizations can announce their challenges, startups can apply to those challenges, and institutions can post research requests.

ASAN AI Hub was created to be a bridge to turn challenges into collaborations, turn ideas into prototypes, and prototypes into real solutions, and most importantly, to ensure that no sector operates alone," she added.

MENAFN02122025000187011040ID1110424060



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search