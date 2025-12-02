Azerbaijan's ASAN AI Hub Reveals Its Bridge Designation
"We need a trusted platform where organizations can announce their challenges, startups can apply to those challenges, and institutions can post research requests.
ASAN AI Hub was created to be a bridge to turn challenges into collaborations, turn ideas into prototypes, and prototypes into real solutions, and most importantly, to ensure that no sector operates alone," she added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment