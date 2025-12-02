403
Kuwait Showcases Its Heritage At GCC Archaeology Exhibition In Riyadh
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shammari
RIYADH, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Around 25 Kuwaiti artifacts are featured in the GCC Joint Archaeology Exhibition, currently held at the Saudi National Museum in Riyadh, offering a notable contribution to a showcase that brings together distinctive heritage pieces from all six Gulf states.
Mohammad bin Redha, Acting Assistant Secretary-General for the Antiquities and Museums Sector at Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters, told KUNA that Kuwait's participation includes stone and pottery tools, inscriptions, artworks, architectural pieces, jewelry, and items from daily life.
The exhibition features interactive programs and digital technologies that recreate historical scenes and offer visitors an immersive educational experience, deepening understanding of the Arabian Peninsula's cultural trajectory.
Mohammad bin Redha praised the strong Gulf participation, describing it as clear evidence of the depth of cooperation among GCC countries in preserving shared heritage.
He also expressed pride in this year's organization, noting that such cultural collaboration enhances the preservation of Gulf identity and supports the development of museum work and knowledge exchange.
He stressed that exhibitions of this kind play a vital role in raising public awareness about the importance of heritage as a foundation for building the future.
The event is organized by the Saudi Heritage Commission, in cooperation with the National Museum and the Saudi Museums Commission, and in strategic partnership with the GCC Secretariat-General, aiming to strengthen the region's cultural presence locally and internationally.
The exhibition, held every two years and hosted in rotation by GCC states, kicked off on Monday and runs until December 30. The Kuwaiti delegation includes Mohammad bin Redha and archaeology researcher Anfal bin Shaaban. (end)
kns
