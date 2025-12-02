Elon Musk Claims 'Inevitable War' Coming In Five Years, Sends Internet Into A Frenzy As Netizens Seek Explanation

MENAFN - Live Mint) Elon Musk on Tuesday gave a blunt yet shocking warning about wars, without providing an explanation, sending the internet into a frenzy as netizens scrambled to understand what conflict he was talking about.

In a post on X, the Tesla CEO predicted that there will be a war soon, maybe in a matter of a few years.

“War is inevitable. 5 years, 10 at most,” Elon Musk wrote, without providing any further explanation.

Elon Musk was replying to a post that discussed the effect of nuclear deterrence on global governance.

“Possibly my bleakest take (that I hope is wrong) is that governments all suck now because nuclear weapons prevent war, or even the credible threat of war, between major powers. So there's no external/evolutionary/market pressure on governments to not suck,” the user, who identifies himself as Hunter Ash, wrote on X.

Because Musk did not provide an explanation to his war prediction, users on X were naturally shocked and looked for answers.

“That is very pessimistic. You are usually the big optimist on this platform. Now I'm sad,” one user wrote.

Another confused user asked AI assistant Grok about when and why this war would start.

“Elon didn't specify parties or reasons in that post. From his past statements, he's warned of potential civil wars in Europe/UK due to mass migration and identity politics, or global conflicts like US-China over Taiwan, or Ukraine escalation to WW3, citing rising tensions despite nuclear deterrents. This aligns with the thread's governance discussion,” Grok replied.

“Would these be regional neighbor wars such as what we have seen in Ukraine and Palestine. Not a far stretch from civil?” another user asked.

“What? Eek? but let's not hide our heads in the sand,” a netizen said.

In August 2024, Elon Musk had made a similar war prediction. At that time, anti-immigration riots were engulfing towns and cities in the United Kingdom, and the tech billionaire was among the social media users who played a big role in the conflict.

The Tesla chief had at the time claimed that a“civil war is inevitable”, while he was replying to a post that blamed the violent protests on the effects of“mass migration and open borders”.

A spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had also addressed Musk's remarks, telling journalists,“There's no justification for that.”

Elon Musk's civil war remark had come at a time when protesters damaged public buildings, set cars on fire and hurled bricks at police officers.