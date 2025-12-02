403
Pope Leo states unity, reconciliation, peace are possible in Mideast
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV emphasized on Monday that unity, reconciliation, partnership, and peace remain achievable in the Middle East, despite ongoing challenges.
His remarks were delivered during a gathering in central Beirut attended by more than 300 religious leaders. The event included speeches from heads of Lebanon’s Christian and Islamic communities, as well as musical performances by the Sistema Beirut Chants choir, the Islamic Orphanage chorus, and the Imam al-Sadr Foundation.
"You are called to be builders of peace: to confront intolerance, overcome violence, and banish exclusion, illuminating the path toward justice," the pontiff said.
He added, "In an age when coexistence can seem like a distant dream, the people of Lebanon, while embracing different religions, stand as a powerful reminder that fear, distrust and prejudice do not have the final word, and that unity, reconciliation, and peace are possible."
The ceremony began with a welcome by Syriac Catholic Patriarch Ignatius Joseph III Younan, followed by a Gospel reading in the Byzantine rite and a recitation from the Qur’an. After addresses from several Christian clergy members, Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian greeted the pope, describing Lebanon as “a land of message, its bearer, and a guardian of peace and security worldwide.”
Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, deputy head of the Higher Islamic Shia Council, said, “We are not fond of carrying arms, and we place Lebanon’s cause in your hands, hoping the world will help our country find salvation.”
Before the event, crowds lined the route from the Apostolic Nunciature in northern Beirut to Martyrs’ Square to welcome Pope Leo as his motorcade passed. The pope arrived in Lebanon on Sunday for a three-day visit, following a three-day trip to Türkiye.
