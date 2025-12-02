403
UN calls for adherence to international law to safeguard civil aviation
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Monday urged all nations to fully respect international law to ensure the safety of global civil aviation, following a US announcement that Venezuelan airspace could be "completely shut down."
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the organization’s stance remains "consistent" amid rising tensions and called on countries to honor their obligations under international law, including the UN Charter and all relevant legal frameworks. He emphasized the importance of addressing disputes "peacefully, ensuring the safety and security and connectivity of international civil aviation."
Dujarric also addressed a report claiming that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had authorized a second strike to target two survivors of an earlier attack on a suspected drug boat. He said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "remains gravely concerned" about attacks on vessels allegedly involved in drug trafficking.
The White House confirmed on Monday that Hegseth had given the order on September 2, which was executed by Navy Adm. Frank Bradley, who spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated acted "well within his authority and the law" in carrying out the strike.
Dujarric referred to a previous statement by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, who suggested that the military actions might violate international human rights law and called for investigations into the strikes.
The UN’s call comes after US President Donald Trump threatened on social media to "completely shut down" Venezuelan airspace, prompting Caracas to demand "unconditional respect" for its territorial airspace. The US has recently expanded military operations across Latin America, deploying Marines, warships, fighter jets, bombers, submarines, and drones. Last week, Trump announced plans to "very soon" take action against Venezuelan drug traffickers on land.
