Trump Warns Honduras of “Hell to Pay”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Monday sharply criticized the election authorities in Honduras, cautioning about serious repercussions if the nation is “trying to change the results” of its Nov. 30 presidential vote.
"Looks like Honduras is trying to change the results of their Presidential Election. If they do, there will be hell to pay!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.
His comments followed statements from Ana Paola Hall, the president of Honduras’ National Electoral Council (CNE), who indicated that early returns from the general election reveal the two main presidential contenders—right-wing candidate Nasry Asfura and former television host Salvador Nasralla—are in a "technical tie."
Hall reported that, at that stage, Asfura was ahead of Nasralla by just 515 votes.
"Their tally was stopped when only 47 percent of the Vote was counted. It is imperative that the Commission finish counting the Votes.
"Hundreds of thousands of Hondurans must have their Votes counted.
Democracy must prevail!" Trump emphasized.
Last week, Trump publicly backed Asfura, representing the conservative National Party, and also vowed to grant a pardon to former President Juan Orlando Hernandez.
