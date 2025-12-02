403
Syrian leader, US envoy have talks on latest regional developments
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met on Monday in Damascus with US Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack to address the latest regional developments and areas of shared concern.
The discussions were attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency on the social media platform X.
While no specifics were released regarding the content of the talks, they occurred amid renewed diplomatic activity on the Syrian issue and ongoing regional instability.
Bashar al-Assad, who led Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, effectively ending the Baath Party regime that had governed since 1963. Sharaa’s transitional administration was established in January.
