Ajman Sets Guinness World Record For Forming 'Eid Al Etihad UAE 54' With 603 Vehicles

Ajman has set a Guinness World Record for forming the world's largest celebratory phrase using vehicles, where 603 automobiles were precisely arranged to spell out the message,“EID AL ETIHAD UAE 54.”

This accomplishment, which coincides with the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, has been acclaimed by the Guinness judging panel that extended high praise for the outstanding precision and organisational caliber demonstrated throughout the event.

Coordinating the synchronised movement of 603 vehicles to construct a legible phrase of this scale was acknowledged as an unprecedented feat, underscoring Ajman's capability to execute world-class events with remarkable visual impact.

The event was organised collaboratively by the Ajman Transportation Authority, Ajman Holding, and Rayaat Company. All participating entities were presented with official certificates from Guinness World Records, recognising the new record, which celebrates their efforts in presenting this national occasion in a distinguished manner that profoundly reflects the joy and pride in the achievements of the UAE Union.

The impressive and highly coordinated event was held under the patronage of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism, Culture, and Information.