China Passenger Car Brake-By-Wire (BBW) Research Report 2025: A New Opportunity As Companies Like Orient-Motion, Jiongyi, Motion Technology, And Watson Rally Race To Lead EMB Mass Production

Brake-by-Wire: EHB to Be Installed in 12 Million Vehicles in 2025

EHB Have Been Installed in over 10 Million Vehicles, A Figure to Hit 12 Million in 2025.

In 2024, the brake-by-wire, Electro-Hydraulic Brake (EHB), was installed in more than 10 million vehicles, representing a year-on-year upsurge of 61.4%. From January to July 2025, EHB was installed in nearly 6 million vehicles, and it is expected that the full-year EHB installations in 2025 will surpass 12 million vehicles. In terms of installation rate, the full-year installation rate in 2025 is projected to exceed 50%.

By EHB technology type, the market share of OneBox products was on the rise, hitting 79.4% in 2024 (compared to 63.3% in 2023), and further climbing to 86.6% from January to July 2025. In the OneBox market, Bosch, Continental, and Bethel took a combined market share of over 70%.

EMB Was Approved for Installation in Vehicles

On May 30, 2025, the national mandatory standard GB21670-2025 Technical Requirements and Testing Methods for Passenger Car Braking Systems was released. This standard will come into effect on January 1, 2026. As a mandatory standard for automotive braking systems, the new standard sets minimum safety performance requirements for passenger car braking systems and serves as the baseline for vehicle safety design. The standard is directly linked to announcement and approval for vehicle entry and 3C certification, and vehicle models that fail to meet the standard are prohibited from being marketed. The release and implementation of this standard also symbolize the approval of EMB systems for installation in vehicles. After January 1, 2026, the installation of EMB in vehicles will have a 'legal basis'.

In the GB21670-2025, the term 'Electrical Transmission Braking System (ETBS)' is added for the first time. It refers to a braking system in which the service braking force and its transmission are powered solely by an electrical storage device controlled by the driver.

The GB21670-2025 provides policy endorsement for mass production of EMB, and also offers reference specifications for the industry's development, including requirements for redundancy design, functional safety, and reliability verification, forcing enterprises to improve related technologies.

Brake-by-Wire Suppliers Compete for the First Place in EMB Mass Production

In 2025, the mass production process of EMB accelerates. Multiple companies have completed construction of EMB production lines, and the planned mass production time of EMB is concentrated from the end of 2025 to the first half of 2026.

In the EMB segment, in addition to established players such as Bosch, Continental, and Bethel, a number of new players have emerged, including Orient-Motion Technology, Jiongyi Electronic Technology, Motion Technology, and Watson Rally.

Orient-Motion Technology

Founded in August 2023, Orient-Motion Technology has closed two funding rounds and raised a total of RMB400 million. Teh company has invested in the construction of an EMB smart factory in Suzhou Industrial Park, with a total investment of about RMB150 million in the first phase, which will introduce a fully automated assembly line for EMB systems.

In March 2025, Orient-Motion Technology held a press conference and announced that its Electronic Mechanical Brake (EMB) technology is about to usher in a new era of mass production. Through platformization and standardization of products, the company has launched a range of EMB products with clamping forces of 25kN, 35kN, 45kN, and 65kN, covering the diverse needs of automakers and avoiding the complexity of using multiple calipers in the traditional hydraulic era. The configuration cost of all models of any vehicle type is only RMB3,488.

Currently, Orient-Motion Technology has established partnerships with Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor and Geely Farizon on EMB products. Orient-Motion Technology and Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor will cooperate on EMB based on the Xinghai V9 model.

Jiongyi Electronic Technology

Founded in June 2022, the company has closed four funding rounds, with investors including Xiaomi Industrial Investment and Zhejiang Vie Science & Technology. As of the first quarter of 2025, Jiongyi has completed three rounds of winter and summer road tests for its EMB products, with samples installed in more than 150 vehicles. Over 15 customers have completed installation and verification in vehicles. The EMB products have been designated by a Chinese OEM, and have obtained ISO26262 process certification. The EMB assembly line was put into use in August 2024.

Jiongyi provides fully dry EMB systems with 65KN/50KN/30KN clamping forces, supports domestic chip platform solutions, and its brake-by-wire pedal simulator can support wet pedal feel and dry pedal feel.

Motion Technology

Founded in November 2022, the company has closed three funding rounds and raised a total of nearly RMB100 million. In May 2025, Motion Technology's Nantong production base announced the completion of the third round of batch trial installation verification, and the entire production line process has met the mass production standards. This marks that Motion Technology has the capability of large-scale delivery of EMB systems.

Motion Technology's passenger car EMB products provide three clamping force specifications of 30kN, 45kN, and 65kN for OEMs. The products are composed of a pedal simulation unit, master/slave brake controllers, and a caliper-type brake actuator. With fully dry, fully redundant, fully decoupled, and fully intelligent technical features, they can provide vehicle customers with braking solutions that meet L3-L5 autonomous driving functions.

Watson Rally

Founded in August 2022, the company has closed four funding rounds and raised a total of nearly RMB200 million. Watson Rally's EMB series products have completed winter calibration tests for two consecutive years and have successfully entered the Production Validation (PV) phase.

The brake response time of Watson Rally's EMB is only 80ms, and it provides optional clamping force specifications of 25kN, 45kN, and 65kN. The axial length is less than 125mm, which can be matched with large-area friction pads (120 square centimeters). The system eliminates brake fluid and intermediate control units, simplifying the structure and reducing maintenance costs, and supports modular vehicle control design.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Brake-by-Wire Industry



Overview of Brake-by-Wire

Classification of Braking Systems

Iteration History of Brake-by-Wire Products

Regulations Concerning Brake-by-Wire

Interpretation of Latest Regulations on Brake-by-Wire

Iteration of Intelligent Chassis for Passenger Cars

Key Development Goals of Brake-by-Wire, 2025-2030E

Classification of Brake-by-Wire Products

Electro-Hydraulic Brake (EHB)

EHB Technical Routes

Comparison between EHB Structural Forms

EHB Development Echelons

Electromechanical Brake (EMB)

Comparison between Two Brake-by-Wire Technical Routes

Auxiliary Components of Brake-by-Wire

Failure Modes of Brake-by-Wire

Energy Recovery Strategies

Selection of One-Box and Two-Box Braking Energy Recovery Strategies

EHB Data Analysis

Overall Installation of EHB

EHB Installations: By Technical Route

Brake-by-Wire Market Size, 2025-2030E

Patent Analysis of EHB and EMB

EHB Patents EMB Patent Analysis

2 Brake-by-Wire System Suppliers



Summary of Products of Brake-by-Wire Suppliers

Bosch

Continental

ZF

EBB

Hitachi

Brembo

Mando

Bethel

Nasen Automotive Technology

LeeKr Technology

GLOBAL Technology

TruGo Tech

Trinova

Tongyu Automotive Tuopu Group

3 Brake-by-Wire Supply Chain



Motor

Classification of Motors and Motors Used in Automotive Brake

Jiangkou Electrical Appliance Manufacturing

Johnson Electric Guangdong Co., Ltd.

Chinadream Motor

Brembo

ZF

THK

NSK

Schaeffler

Shuanglin Co., Ltd. Wuxi Best Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

4 Brake-by-Wire Layout of Chinese Passenger Car OEMs



Great Wall Motor

BYD

SAIC

Changan

Geely

Chery

Dongfeng

Xiaomi HIMA

5 Challenges and Development Trends of Brake-by-Wire Industry



Trends

Hybrid Brake-by-Wire Cases

Key Technologies for EMB Mass Production

New Development Directions of Brake-by-Wire New Development Directions and Technical Routes of Brake-by-Wire

