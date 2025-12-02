Turkish Firm Eyes Investment In Afghan Energy Sector

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A Turkish company has expressed interest in investing in Afghanistan's energy generation sector, the Da Afghanistan Breshna Shirkat (DABS) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, DABS said its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Abdul Bari Omar, met with Bulent Bilgi, the representative of Turkey's MVG company, to discuss available opportunities and facilities for investment in electricity production and electrical equipment manufacturing.

According to the statement, Omar assured the Turkish delegation of all necessary support and facilities for the investment process.

MVG officials expressed the firm's willingness to invest in renewable energy and hydropower dam projects in Afghanistan.

DABS added that over the past year, dozens of investors have spent millions of afghanis on electricity generation and development projects and interest from both domestic and international investors continues to increase.

