Sudanese military thwarts RSF attack on Babnousa
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that the Sudanese army successfully repelled an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Babnousa city in West Kordofan state, located in southern Sudan.
In a statement posted on a US-based social media platform, an army spokesperson accused the RSF of daily shelling and targeting the city with “strategic drones,” despite a unilateral ceasefire previously declared by the paramilitary group. The spokesperson added that the army “decisively repelled” the latest assault launched yesterday.
Local authorities, including the Babnousa Emergency Room relief committee, reported that roughly 177,000 residents have fled the city due to ongoing bombardments, which have persisted for over two years. The army described the RSF’s ceasefire as “nothing but a political and media ploy intended to cover up their field movements.”
RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo announced a unilateral three-month truce on November 24, although his forces have simultaneously expanded control in Darfur and Kordofan states and carried out attacks on civilians.
The army reaffirmed its adherence to international humanitarian law, the protection of civilians, and the facilitation of humanitarian aid, emphasizing that “they will not allow the exploitation of the humanitarian situation as a cover for military movements that worsen the crisis.” There was no immediate response from the RSF regarding the army’s statement.
Currently, the RSF controls most of the five Darfur states in western Sudan, except for parts of North Darfur under army control, while the army holds the majority of the remaining 13 states, including the capital, Khartoum.
Since the outbreak of hostilities in April 2023, reports state that the conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF has claimed at least 40,000 lives and displaced approximately 12 million people.
