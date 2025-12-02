403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Herzog weighs options on Netanyahu pardon request
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Israeli President Isaac Herzog is confronting three challenging choices in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s formal request for a pardon from his ongoing corruption trial. Regardless of his decision, analysts say it is unlikely to satisfy all factions within the country.
Netanyahu submitted the request on Sunday, seeking relief from the corruption charges he continues to deny, a move that has intensified internal political divisions. Since the trial began in May 2020, Netanyahu has consistently refused to admit guilt, and under Israeli law, a presidential pardon cannot be granted without such an admission.
The timing of the request is politically sensitive, as Israel approaches its election year, with general elections scheduled for next October unless called earlier.
Bini Ashkenazi, a prominent analyst, emphasized that the pardon request carries significant political implications. “Netanyahu knows the chances of approval are slim, but this move shifts the public debate away from the controversial draft-exemption bill for the ultra-Orthodox (Haredim), which currently poses a political obstacle for him, and redirects it toward his pardon request,” he said. Ashkenazi added, “This will greatly benefit Netanyahu’s election campaign. If he is granted a pardon, it will undoubtedly be a major achievement. If he is denied, he can argue the charges are baseless and that even the president refused to pardon him.”
One straightforward option for Herzog is to deny the request, reflecting the opposition’s position that a pardon should only be considered if Netanyahu acknowledges wrongdoing and exits political life. Ashkenazi noted, “While this scenario would satisfy the opposition, it would anger Likud—Netanyahu’s party—and its allied factions, potentially increasing domestic tension.”
Conversely, approving the pardon would please Netanyahu’s supporters and could even align with US interests. Reports indicate that US President Donald Trump formally urged Herzog on November 12 to grant the pardon. However, Ashkenazi warned that approval could provoke widespread protests, potentially exceeding demonstrations sparked by the judicial overhaul earlier in 2023. Trump’s intervention has already angered opposition parties, who criticized the letter as foreign interference in Israel’s internal affairs.
A third option may involve a compromise to balance competing pressures. Analyst Elianore Kaufman explained, “Sources believe Herzog will try to find a solution that reduces tension and contributes to the healing the public needs.” Possible measures could include a conditional pardon requiring Netanyahu to retire from politics, initiate a government inquiry into the Oct. 7, 2023, disaster, or withdraw controversial judicial and media reform bills. Kaufman added that Herzog could facilitate negotiations involving the attorney general, his office, and Netanyahu’s representatives to seek clarifications, expressions of remorse, or concessions from the prosecution.
According to reports, the presidential office believes any pardon will likely include conditions, potentially requiring Netanyahu to step down temporarily or suspend judicial reforms. However, sources close to Netanyahu insist that retiring from politics is not under consideration. Another report indicated that Herzog may approve the pardon without demanding an admission of guilt or political retirement, possibly requesting minor revisions in the wording of the request to address the charges. The decision-making process is expected to take several weeks, possibly extending to two months.
In January, Netanyahu began interrogation sessions related to corruption cases 1000, 2000, and 4000, all of which he denies. Case 1000 involves allegations that he and his wife received expensive gifts, including cigars and champagne, from wealthy businessmen in exchange for favors. Case 2000 concerns alleged negotiations with a major newspaper publisher for favorable coverage, while case 4000, the most serious, involves claims of providing regulatory advantages to a telecom giant in exchange for supportive media coverage.
Beyond domestic legal challenges, Netanyahu also faces international scrutiny. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, where more than 70,000 civilians, predominantly women and children, have been killed since October 2023.
Netanyahu submitted the request on Sunday, seeking relief from the corruption charges he continues to deny, a move that has intensified internal political divisions. Since the trial began in May 2020, Netanyahu has consistently refused to admit guilt, and under Israeli law, a presidential pardon cannot be granted without such an admission.
The timing of the request is politically sensitive, as Israel approaches its election year, with general elections scheduled for next October unless called earlier.
Bini Ashkenazi, a prominent analyst, emphasized that the pardon request carries significant political implications. “Netanyahu knows the chances of approval are slim, but this move shifts the public debate away from the controversial draft-exemption bill for the ultra-Orthodox (Haredim), which currently poses a political obstacle for him, and redirects it toward his pardon request,” he said. Ashkenazi added, “This will greatly benefit Netanyahu’s election campaign. If he is granted a pardon, it will undoubtedly be a major achievement. If he is denied, he can argue the charges are baseless and that even the president refused to pardon him.”
One straightforward option for Herzog is to deny the request, reflecting the opposition’s position that a pardon should only be considered if Netanyahu acknowledges wrongdoing and exits political life. Ashkenazi noted, “While this scenario would satisfy the opposition, it would anger Likud—Netanyahu’s party—and its allied factions, potentially increasing domestic tension.”
Conversely, approving the pardon would please Netanyahu’s supporters and could even align with US interests. Reports indicate that US President Donald Trump formally urged Herzog on November 12 to grant the pardon. However, Ashkenazi warned that approval could provoke widespread protests, potentially exceeding demonstrations sparked by the judicial overhaul earlier in 2023. Trump’s intervention has already angered opposition parties, who criticized the letter as foreign interference in Israel’s internal affairs.
A third option may involve a compromise to balance competing pressures. Analyst Elianore Kaufman explained, “Sources believe Herzog will try to find a solution that reduces tension and contributes to the healing the public needs.” Possible measures could include a conditional pardon requiring Netanyahu to retire from politics, initiate a government inquiry into the Oct. 7, 2023, disaster, or withdraw controversial judicial and media reform bills. Kaufman added that Herzog could facilitate negotiations involving the attorney general, his office, and Netanyahu’s representatives to seek clarifications, expressions of remorse, or concessions from the prosecution.
According to reports, the presidential office believes any pardon will likely include conditions, potentially requiring Netanyahu to step down temporarily or suspend judicial reforms. However, sources close to Netanyahu insist that retiring from politics is not under consideration. Another report indicated that Herzog may approve the pardon without demanding an admission of guilt or political retirement, possibly requesting minor revisions in the wording of the request to address the charges. The decision-making process is expected to take several weeks, possibly extending to two months.
In January, Netanyahu began interrogation sessions related to corruption cases 1000, 2000, and 4000, all of which he denies. Case 1000 involves allegations that he and his wife received expensive gifts, including cigars and champagne, from wealthy businessmen in exchange for favors. Case 2000 concerns alleged negotiations with a major newspaper publisher for favorable coverage, while case 4000, the most serious, involves claims of providing regulatory advantages to a telecom giant in exchange for supportive media coverage.
Beyond domestic legal challenges, Netanyahu also faces international scrutiny. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, where more than 70,000 civilians, predominantly women and children, have been killed since October 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment