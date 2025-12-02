403
Japan Set to Deploy GPS Alternative with 7th Satellite
(MENAFN) Japan's space program will deploy a critical satellite in February to finalize its independent navigation infrastructure, eliminating reliance on foreign positioning technology.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries announced Monday that the Michibiki No. 7 satellite is scheduled for liftoff aboard an H3 rocket from Tanegashima Island in Kagoshima prefecture on February 1, a news agency reported.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp. manufactured the massive satellite, which tips the scales at roughly 4.9 tons and extends to approximately 19 meters across once its solar panels fully deploy, according to the report.
The upcoming February launch, combined with another satellite set for December 7 deployment, will bring Japan's seven-orbiter geolocation network—known as the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System—to full operational capacity, functioning similarly to the US Global Positioning System.
By maintaining its proprietary satellite constellation, Tokyo seeks to guarantee consistent, uninterrupted navigation capabilities independent of external systems.
Once the complete seven-satellite fleet achieves orbit, a minimum of four units will maintain constant coverage over Japanese territory at any given moment. JAXA has established long-term objectives to expand the network to 11 geolocation satellites circling Earth, providing redundancy to sustain operations even if individual units experience malfunctions, the report added.
