Trump government rises concern over Israel's repeated strikes in Syria
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that the US government is increasingly worried that Israel’s ongoing military operations within Syria could destabilize the nation and jeopardize prospects for a potential security agreement between the two countries.
This concern surfaced after a phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which regional tensions were discussed, according to reports citing senior US officials.
Earlier in the day, Trump encouraged Israel to maintain a “strong and true dialogue” with Syria, emphasizing that it is crucial “that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria's evolution into a prosperous state.” The president also commended Syria’s leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, noting that he is “working diligently” to ensure that “good things happen” for both countries.
US efforts are focused on reducing friction between Israel and Syria, particularly following an Israeli attack last Friday in the southern Syrian village of Beit Jinn, which resulted in 13 Syrian deaths and injuries to six Israeli soldiers.
"The Syrians were going nuts. Their own constituents demanded retaliation because Syrian civilians were killed," a US official said, as stated in reports.
Officials revealed that the White House had no prior warning of the Israeli strike, and Syria was not alerted through the usual military channels, a departure from previous instances.
"Syria doesn't want problems with Israel. This isn't Lebanon," a senior US official said, according to reports. "But Bibi is seeing ghosts everywhere," the official added, using Netanyahu’s nickname.
The official also emphasized the urgency of halting further attacks: "We are trying to tell Bibi he has to stop this, because if it continues, he will self-destruct, miss a huge diplomatic opportunity and turn the new Syrian government into an enemy."
Since December 2024, Syria has experienced over 1,000 Israeli airstrikes and more than 400 cross-border raids. Additionally, Israel has expanded its control over the demilitarized buffer zone in the Golan Heights, an action that contravenes a 1974 agreement, reports note.
Since December 2024, Syria has experienced over 1,000 Israeli airstrikes and more than 400 cross-border raids. Additionally, Israel has expanded its control over the demilitarized buffer zone in the Golan Heights, an action that contravenes a 1974 agreement, reports note.
